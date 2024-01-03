TDP leader arrest of Anganwadi workers, says protest won't stop

TDP leader PJR criticizes the arrest of Anganwadi workers and calls it a cowardly act by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

PJR highlights that the arrests will not stop the protest strike and warns that if the problems of Anganwadi workers are not resolved, the strike will intensify.

PJR also accuses Jaganmohan Reddy of not fulfilling his promises to the workers and silencing the voices of protesters through illegal arrests.

He further emphasizes the importance of women's safety and endorses Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister for the development of Andhra Pradesh.