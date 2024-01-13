TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy

Singanamala Constituency Incharge Bandaru Shravani Sri and TDP senior leader Bandaru Lilavati paid a courtesy call on TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh at his residence in Mangalagiri.





They greeted Lokesh on the successful completion of his padayatra in the state. Shravani expressed that Lokesh is putting in immense efforts for the welfare of the youth in the current government. She extended her best wishes to Lokesh on the occasion of Sankranti.

