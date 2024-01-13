Live
- Ex MLA’s followers strongly oppose Parthasarathy’s entry into TDP
- Vijayawada: Parthasarathy to join TDP, to meet N Chandrababu Naidu today
- ASB Classic: Alejandra Tabilo becomes first Chilean to win a hard-court tour-level title since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007
- Trinamool welcomes Kharge’s appointment as INDIA bloc chairperson
- Websites of top crypto exchanges like Binance, Kucoin blocked in India
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Massive Discounts on Top Smartphones
- NABARD projects Credit Potential of Rs 2.37 lakh cr for FY 2024-25 in Kerala
- TDP-JSP to release manifesto on Sankranti day
- SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases
- INDIA bloc approves Kharge as chairperson
TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
Singanamala Constituency Incharge Bandaru Shravani Sri and TDP senior leader Bandaru Lilavati paid a courtesy call on TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh at his residence in Mangalagiri.
They greeted Lokesh on the successful completion of his padayatra in the state. Shravani expressed that Lokesh is putting in immense efforts for the welfare of the youth in the current government. She extended her best wishes to Lokesh on the occasion of Sankranti.
