TDP leader Devineni Uma attends CID investigation, alleges AP govt. of acting veneagance

TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao appeared before the CID in the video morphing case against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The former minister went to CID headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday morning.



It is learned that the CID has registered a case against Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao based on a complaint lodged by YSRCP Legal Cell Kurnool District President N Narayana Reddy alleging that the CM had distorted and misrepresented his remarks.

Devineni Uma said he was falsely accused of morphing the words of CM Jagan. He said he had full confidence in the justice system and would fight in the courts over illegal cases.

He said he was attending the hearing at the CID office as per the High Court orders. He alleged that YSRCP government has no humanity and opined that he attended the investigation respecting the orders of the High Court.

Meanwhile, he also responded on the Dhulipalla Narendra's issue and questioned the government as to what wrong did Narendra did. He alleged the government of conspiring to hand over Sangam Diary to Amul.