TDP leader Pattabhi arrested for indecent remarks on CM, to be produced in court today

The Governorpet police on Wednesday night arrested TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram in Vijayawada for insulting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with obscene language. A case has been registered against Pattabhi under Sections 153 (a), 505 (2), 353, 504 Red with 120 (b) (Crime No. 355/2021) following a complaint received at the Governorpet Police Station alleging that he had insulted the chief minister.



As part of the investigation into the case, police reached his house at Plot No. 22, Road No. 7, Kanakadurga Officers' Colony in Gurunanak Nagar on Wednesday night. The police acted with restraint for a while as Pattabhi did not respond to the calling bell but later issued a notice under section 50 (3) of the CRPC. He was later arrested by Governorpet CI MVS Nagaraja. Pattabhi's wife Chandana expressed displeasure over the police act.

She later said her husband would not even speak vulgarly at home. Now there is nothing wrong with what he said. She said she had asked for an FIR copy to which police said they would give it later. She said the government is responsible if anything happened to her husband. She said he did not trust the police and would approach the court.

Pattabhi released a video before his arrest showing there were no injuries on his body and that the government and the police were responsible if anything happened to him. Police shifted Pattabhi to Thotlavallur police station and is expected to produce in the court on Thursday.