TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader SVSN Verma declared his candidacy for the Pithapuram assembly seat in the case that Janasena President Pawan Kalyan decides not to contest and opt for Kakinada Lok Sabha. Speaking at a media conference held in Chebrolu, Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district, Verma highlighted his long-standing association with the TDP and his willingness to step up if Pawan Kalyan chooses not to enter the electoral fray.

Verma recalled his previous sacrifice of a seat for Pawan Kalyan at the behest of TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, a decision he made with a heavy heart. Expressing admiration for Pawan's dedication and commitment to success, Verma affirmed his readiness to contest from Pithapuram if Pawan opt for a different electoral battleground.

On the other hand, addressing a gathering at the party office, Pawan Kalyan responded to the potential competition for both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats. Emphasizing a focus on state welfare before national considerations, Pawan expressed a preference for contesting in the Legislative Assembly.

However, he noted that if central leaders advise him to vie for a Lok Sabha seat, he would consider contesting from Kakinada. In such a scenario, Uday Srinivas was mentioned as a potential candidate for the Pithapuram constituency.

The exchange of statements between SVSN Verma and Pawan Kalyan regarding candidacy decisions has generated significant interest and speculation within political circles, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding dynamics in the lead-up to the impending elections.