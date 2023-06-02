TDP leader Venkanna comes down heavily on IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: TDP North Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna challenged that the party is ready to prove the land grabbing of IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath with evidence.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he accused Minister Amarnath for looting Dalit lands in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts. He alleged that the benamis of the IT Minister formed a layout with an extent of 600 acres in Bayyavaram in Anakapalli.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made remarks against the issue during the roadshow held recently in the district and the TDP is abiding by the statement made by its high command.

Buddha Venkanna appealed to the people not to be deceived by buying plots in Bayyavaram. He stated that they would cancel the layout once they came to power. He said that the TDP would welcome it if those lands are distributed to the poor.

Further, the TDP North Andhra in-charge made it clear that the TDP would not leave Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and predicted that the speaker would be defeated by the TDP leader K Ravikumar in the next general elections.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has managed the judiciary system in the case of MP Avinash Reddy.

Even if YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita Reddy does not go to the Supreme Court to file a case against the MP, Buddha Venkanna stated that he would file it in the Supreme Court. Buddha Venkanna said false allegations were made against the TDP in 2019 elections by blaming the TDP for indulging in the murder case.

The TDP leader expressed confidence in winning 175 seats across the state, including Pulivendula in the next elections. He said that he is loyal to the TDP chief and would contest from Vijayawada west constituency. “In case if Naidu has other plans, I will accept the same,” Buddha Venkanna added.