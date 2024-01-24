Live
- CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Concerns Over Credit Claims In Bharat Ratna Conferment To Karpoori Thakur
- Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore
- Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- Amit Shah likely to pay two-day visit to Bengal by month-end
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
- Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’
- Market volumes to be tepid in truncated week
- Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’
- Indonesia Masters: Lakshya and Kiran advance to second round; Prannoy, Kidambi crashes out
TDP leaders complains against Vizag West MLA Gana Babu
The TDP leaders have expressed concern and complains against TDP West MLA Gana Babu saying he is not working on people's problems
They said Ganababu is a leader who has built a big showroom ignoring public issues and asked TDP high command to allot the seata to Kapus or Yadavs on the basis of population
