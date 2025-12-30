Major justice for Unnao rape victim: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence and granted bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, former IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Monday said that the verdict amounted to “major justice” for the victim.

Speaking to IANS, Kiran Bedi said the Supreme Court’s decision was not a setback for the convict but a reaffirmation of justice for the survivor.

“This is major justice for the victim. It is not a setback for the criminal; it is justice for the victim. Given the abundance of evidence, this decision is a setback for the rich and powerful. This man was a sitting MLA of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly,” she said.

Bedi questioned how individuals accused of serious crimes manage to attain positions of power.

“What is truly shameful is how we elect such people. They take an oath to protect the Constitution, win the trust of the people, and then commit crimes like rape. I believe this reflects a serious flaw in the way we choose our representatives,” she told IANS.

Calling the Supreme Court’s intervention a larger message for society, Bedi said the verdict showed the strength of collective demand for justice.