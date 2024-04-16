TDP Leaders Discuss Strategies with BC Affiliates for Upcoming Elections

A meeting was recently held at the District Telugu Desam Party office in Nellore city where leaders of various BC affiliates gathered to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections. TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra and Nellore Parliament TDP President Abdul Aziz were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed various activities to be carried out by the BC division leaders in the upcoming elections. They also reviewed division wise and made several suggestions to ensure a successful campaign. Abdul Aziz, speaking at the meeting, emphasized the importance of a Telugu Desam government for all sections of the society.

He highlighted the betrayal of YSR Congress party towards the BCs and stressed that the people are looking for a Telugu Desam government. He also mentioned the need for financial support for artisans within the BC community, noting that they have lacked support under the current government.

Abdul Aziz pointed out the successful Adharana scheme introduced during the TDP regime which provided tools to BCs, and promised to bring more beneficial schemes for the community if the TDP is elected to power. He encouraged unity among all communities and likened them to a flower vase that is beautiful when different flowers come together.

The meeting was attended by State medical department presidents Dr. Z Siva Prasad, PL Rao, Dharmavarapu Subbarao, Ganjam Raghavendra, Konduru Palsetti, and other leaders from the BC affiliates. The discussions held during the meeting will help in shaping the campaign strategies for the upcoming elections.