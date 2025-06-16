TDP leaders hail implementation of ‘Thalliki Vandanam’

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Tirupati Parliament president and State Yadava Corporation Chairman Golla Narasimha Yadav praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for implementing ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, aimed at benefiting students from economically weaker sections across the State.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, Yadav said that the coalition government is committed to ensuring that every mother in the state feels proud and happy through the implementation of the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme. As per the scheme, Rs 15,000 will be credited to the mother’s account for every child studying in school or college, he noted.

Yadav criticised YSRCP leaders for misleading the public with baseless allegations. “While the government is directly benefiting lakhs of students, YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda and betraying students,” he alleged. Refuting YSRCP’s claims that Rs 2,000 per student is being misappropriated, Yadav challenged them to prove such accusations with evidence. “If Rs 13,000 was given during YSRCP rule, does that mean the remaining Rs 2,000 went into Jagan’s pocket or to the Tadepalli palace?” he asked.

He highlighted that during the previous YSRCP regime, the scheme reached only 42 lakh students, whereas the coalition government is now extending the benefit to 67.27 lakh students.

Tirupati Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, State Media Coordinator Sridhar Varma, and BC Cell Vice-President of Chittoor district, Ravishankar Yadav, were also present.