TDP leaders held a meeting at Visakhapatnam, welcomes CM's decision on three capitals

As the AP government is likely to make Vishakhapatnam an executive capital, the TDP cadre belonging to Visakhapatnam met at the Five Star Hotel in the city to discuss the latest political developments and capital. MLAs under the leadership of former minister Manitha Srinivasa Rao were also present welcomed the decision of Vizag becoming Executive Capital.

TDP leaders have said that they have the responsibility to welcome the move of government as the North Andhra has been neglected for generations. At the same time, it was decided that the government should give clarity on the future of the farmers who had given the land to build Amaravati. They said that they would forward their opinion to the TDP high command.