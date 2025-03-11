TDP leaders laud CM’s choice of MLC candidates

Vijayawada: The TDP is committed to the welfare of weaker sections and gave priority to those sections in selection of MLC seats, said minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh.

In a chit chat with media on Assembly premises on Monday, Lokesh said an opportunity was given to Kavali Greeshma to encourage women. He said that the party will consider the ser-vices of all those work with commitment and they will be rewarded.

Reacting to the selection of MLC candidates, minister for endowments Anam Ramnarayana Reddy congratulating the newly-selected MLC candidate said the victory of MLC candidates reflect the confidence of people in NDA rule.

Congratulating the MLC candidates, former minister and one of the aspirants of MLC seat Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao welcomed the selection of SC, BC and woman candidates for MLC seats by Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the TDP will be in the forefront in giving priority to weaker sections in giving posts.

Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that Somu Veerraju filed nomination for MLC seat as BJP candidate. He welcomed the decision of Chandrababu for supporting a senior BJP leader as MLC candidate.

MLC candidate Veerraju who met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked him for support-ing his candidature. He said the Central government has been extending cooperation to NDA government in the state

Former minister K S Jawahar said that the selection of MLC candidates by Chandrababu reflects social justice. Welcoming the selection of MLC candidates, the former minister said the TDP will always give priority to weaker sections as Chandrababu Naidu was committed to po-litical empowerment of SCs, STs and BCs.