TDP leaders meet Muslim religious leaders in Nellore

A group of political leaders, including Rajya Sabha members, TDP Nellore MP candidate Sri Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, and Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar, visited Jamia Norul Huda Madrasa in Nellore city on Monday to meet with Muslim religious leaders. The leaders met with the Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Wahab and engaged in a respectful discussion. Special prayers were offered during the visit.

The meeting was attended by various local leaders from the Muslim community, including Madina Watch chief Imtiaz, Sheikh Rasool, Riaz, Sheikh Haji, and others. The leaders expressed their respect for the Muslim community and engaged in dialogue with the religious leaders present.

The visit to the madrasa served as an opportunity for the political leaders to connect with the Muslim community and show their support for religious diversity in the area. The meeting was peaceful and productive, with both sides exchanging views and expressing mutual respect.