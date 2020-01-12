TDP leaders meet NCW, appeals for stern action against police for attacking women protesters

The TDP leaders on Sunday have met National Commission for Women at R and B guest house in Guntur. The TDP women wing and other leaders have complained to the commission about the way the police have treated the women who are agitating against the shifting of the secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media, the TDP leaders said that they had appealed to the members of the Commission to look into the situation at the field level.

"Despite the state women's commission has not taken any action on the ongoing incidents in Amaravati, it is a good sign as the central women's commission from Delhi has come to Amaravati to address the farmers concerns, " TDP leaders asserted.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Panchumarthi Anuradha and JAC leaders were among those who met the commission members.