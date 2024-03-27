TDP leaders meet with residents of Vijayawada East Constituency

TDP Senior leaders, including Keshineni Shivnath, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, and Kolusu Parthasaradhi, along with Vijayawada East TDP MLA candidate Gadde Rammohan, gathered for an intimate meeting with residents of Nagarjuna Nagar Colony in Vijayawada East Constituency. The purpose of the meeting was to garner support for the TDP, Janasena, and BJP alliance in the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, Keshineni Shivnath emphasized the importance of securing a big majority for the TDP from Nagarjuna Nagar, which he described as a stronghold of the party. He expressed confidence in the cooperation among the MLA candidates contesting on behalf of the alliance and highlighted the need to weed out traitors from public life.

Delete Edit

Gadde Rammohan, the TDP MLA candidate for Vijayawada East, was praised as a flawless leader with a thirty-year political career. He pledged to follow in the footsteps of TDP leaders and emphasized his commitment to serving the people and promoting development in the constituency.



Shivnath also expressed gratitude to Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, and the Telugu Desam Party for their support to his family in standing politically. He distanced himself from individuals who had betrayed the trust of the party and vowed to remain loyal and indebted to the TDP for life.

The meeting was attended by TDP senior leaders, including Boppana Bhavakumar, Festura, and corporators Usharani and Aparna, as well as a large number of residents from Nagarjuna Nagar Colony. The alliance leaders reiterated their commitment to working together for the betterment of the constituency and addressing the needs and concerns of the people.