TDP leaders recall development carried by Jyotula Naveen

The TDP leaders have called on the cadre to recall about the development carried out by Kakinada Parliament incharge and the former ZP chairman of Kakinada Jyotula Naveen. They also asserted to remind once again about the struggles of the Telugu Desam Party as the main opposition party after taking charge as the President of the Kakinada District Parliament.



