TDP leaders to meet Governor Abdul Nazeer, to brief details of Naidu arrest

Governor has granted them an appointment at 5 pm today.

A group of Telugu Desam leaders will be meeting with Andhra Pradesh state Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer to discuss the arrest of Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu and the ongoing developments in the state. The Governor has granted them an appointment at 5 pm today. This meeting holds significance in relation to the arguments surrounding section 17A in the courts. It has been reported that the Governor has already inquired about Chandrababu's cases.

Telugu Desam is accusing the YSRCP government of abusing its power. They are angered by the illegal cases despite peaceful protests against Chandrababu's arrest. It seems that the TDP will explain these developments to the Governor.

Party state president Atchennaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and other senior leaders will be part of the delegation meeting with the Governor.

The issues to be discussed with the Governor will be addressed at the party's central office in NTR Bhavan. The TDP leaders have gathered at the party office

Chandrababu Naidu who was in jail for around forty days is yet to get relief in the courts. The Special Leave Petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu to quash skill development case was heard in the Supreme Court and the arguments were ended on Tuesday. The verdict is reserved and will be announced on Friday.

