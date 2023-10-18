Live
- Explosive openers and World Cup ace climb closer to ODI rankings summit
- ONGC, OIL to gain as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Deputy CM releases baby fish into Raiwada reservoir
- ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in Lucknow from October 27
- Foxconn will build AI factories with Nvidia chips, software
- Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check
- 4% DA hike announcement, MSP raise in six Rabi crops likely by Union cabinet today
- Prez Murmu launches 4th agriculture road map of Bihar
- Nine Tamil Nadu fishermen attacked mid-sea by Sri Lankan pirates, sixth attack in 2 months
- Malayalam actor Kundara Johny takes his last breath
Just In
TDP leaders to meet Governor Abdul Nazeer, to brief details of Naidu arrest
Governor has granted them an appointment at 5 pm today.
A group of Telugu Desam leaders will be meeting with Andhra Pradesh state Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer to discuss the arrest of Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu and the ongoing developments in the state. The Governor has granted them an appointment at 5 pm today. This meeting holds significance in relation to the arguments surrounding section 17A in the courts. It has been reported that the Governor has already inquired about Chandrababu's cases.
Telugu Desam is accusing the YSRCP government of abusing its power. They are angered by the illegal cases despite peaceful protests against Chandrababu's arrest. It seems that the TDP will explain these developments to the Governor.
Party state president Atchennaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and other senior leaders will be part of the delegation meeting with the Governor.
The issues to be discussed with the Governor will be addressed at the party's central office in NTR Bhavan. The TDP leaders have gathered at the party office
Chandrababu Naidu who was in jail for around forty days is yet to get relief in the courts. The Special Leave Petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu to quash skill development case was heard in the Supreme Court and the arguments were ended on Tuesday. The verdict is reserved and will be announced on Friday.