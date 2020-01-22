TDP legislators write to Governor complaining on Speaker and Chief Minister

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party legislators have written a letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan alleging the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram stating they had indulged in an attack with the help of marshals. The TDP has sought the Governor's intervention in protecting the rights of the members of the house.

"With the directions of Chief Minister and MLAs, the speaker has sent us out without any resolution," the TDP legislatures claimed. They requested the Governor to take immediate measures to ensure that the Assembly is held democratically.

The Speaker is holding the house under the ruling party's decisions and defiance to the rules. In a letter to the Governor, TDP MLAs said that he (Speaker) was acting in favour of his party members, thus discriminating against the opposition members.

Earlier, as soon as the Assembly began, the TDP legislators continued the protests near the Speaker Tammineni's podium raising slogans in support to Amaravati. With the TDP MLA's not showing respite, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy intervened and asked the Speaker to bring marshals into the house to send some MLAs outside the house. Following CM's directions, the Speaker called marshals to take out the TDP leaders out.