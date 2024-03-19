TDP likely to field party SC cell chief MS Raju

Guntur: The TDP is likely to field party SC cell State president MS Raju from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

He is active in the SC cell and conducts various programmes. Taking this into consideration, the party high command is examining his candidature. A decision to this effect is likely to be taken within two days.

On the other hand, the TDP leadership has already finalised the candidature of MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.

He has started his election campaign in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the TDP has decided to field Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and it is expected to officially announce the names of the candidates for Guntur, Narasaraopet and Bapatla Lok Sabha constituencies within two days.

MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad are in the race for Narasaraopet Assembly seat.

The TDP high command has decided to field a BC candidate from Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in the backdrop of YSRCP fielding BC candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.

Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy are BCs. Dr Aravind Babu has been working for the party for the last five years.

Janga Krishna Murthy earlier worked as YSRCP BC cell president. MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu is supporting Janga Krishna Murthy.