Live
- Bihar government to skip NITI Aayog meeting
- Sparks of dissent in Karnataka Congress over Cabinet expansion
- Compared: Plans of Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs JioCinema vs Disney+ Hotstar
- Kerala HC to hear petition against MTP of 'girl' impregnated by brother
- Swearing in ceremony of new Cabinet Ministers; traffic diverted in Bengaluru
- Audio recording reveals AAP National Secy directing non-disclosure of facts in Delhi excise scam: Sources
- Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Makes Her Debut On The Red Carpet Wearing Richard Quinn Outfit
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu graces the event, Varla Ramaiah addresses gathering
- TDP Mahanadu Live Updates: Mahanadu begins on grand note, Nara Lokesh registers as Mahanadu representative
- Dhanush's SIR: World Television Premiere Date Revealed
TDP Mahanadu begins on grand note, Nara Lokesh registers as Mahanadu representative
Highlights
The Telugu Desam Party Mahanadu event has begun on a grand scale with the party cadre and delegates flocked to the venue in Rajahmundry.
The Telugu Desam Party Mahanadu event has begun on a grand scale with the party cadre and delegates flocked to the venue in Rajahmundry. The event has started with the registration program of representatives. The cadre from the two Telugu states are still gathering at the venue.
Nara Lokesh registered as representative of Mahanadu
The registration event will be followed by Photo exhibition, Blood donation camps. Later, the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will address the gathering at 12 noon and pass the resolutions
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS