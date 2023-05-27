TDP Mahanadu begins on grand note, Nara Lokesh registers as Mahanadu representative

The Telugu Desam Party Mahanadu event has begun on a grand scale with the party cadre and delegates flocked to the venue in Rajahmundry. The event has started with the registration program of representatives. The cadre from the two Telugu states are still gathering at the venue.

Nara Lokesh registered as representative of Mahanadu

The registration event will be followed by Photo exhibition, Blood donation camps. Later, the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will address the gathering at 12 noon and pass the resolutions