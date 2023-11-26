  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP meet resolves to mobilise thousands for Lokesh yatra

TDP Rajamahendrvaram urban constituency office bearers meet at party office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday
x

TDP Rajamahendrvaram urban constituency office bearers meet at party office in Rajamahendravaram

on Saturday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram urban constituency TDP leaders decided to mobilise thousands of people from Rajamahendravaram to Podalada for the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, which will resume on November 27, at Podalada under Konaseema district.

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram urban constituency TDP leaders decided to mobilise thousands of people from Rajamahendravaram to Podalada for the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, which will resume on November 27, at Podalada under Konaseema district.

The city committee along with various affiliated committees met at the party office on Tilak road here on Saturday. Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, TDP state executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas, secretaries Kasi Naveen Kumar, Vasireddy Rambabu, TNTUC state general secretary Varre Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.

They called upon every activist to work responsibly for the success of Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra. As party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh are also coming to the people in the state, the end of ‘dictator’s’ rule is near, they said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X