TDP meet resolves to mobilise thousands for Lokesh yatra

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram urban constituency TDP leaders decided to mobilise thousands of people from Rajamahendravaram to Podalada for the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, which will resume on November 27, at Podalada under Konaseema district.

The city committee along with various affiliated committees met at the party office on Tilak road here on Saturday. Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, TDP state executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas, secretaries Kasi Naveen Kumar, Vasireddy Rambabu, TNTUC state general secretary Varre Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.

They called upon every activist to work responsibly for the success of Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra. As party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh are also coming to the people in the state, the end of ‘dictator’s’ rule is near, they said.