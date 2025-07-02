TDP membership acts as a lifeline during crisis

Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha stated that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) membership has become a true support system during times of crisis. She cited the recent case of Arunamma, a TDP worker from Singampalli Tanda in Atmakur mandal, who passed away in a road accident on May 6. Arunamma suffered critical injuries in a road mishap between Kuderu and Singampalli villages and succumbed while undergoing treatment in the hospital. However, due to her active TDP membership, her family was granted an accident insurance compensation of ₹5 lakh.

The amount was deposited in the name of her daughter, Swathi. Following this, the bereaved family met MLA Paritala Sunitha at her camp office in Anantapur. They expressed their gratitude, stating that though they were in deep sorrow over the loss of their mother, the financial support brought some relief during their tough time. They conveyed heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, and MLA Sunitha for the timely assistance. Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha said that no other political party in the country has implemented welfare initiatives for its cadre the way TDP has. She acknowledged that the national general secretary of the party, Nara Lokesh, introduced membership schemes with such benefits solely for the well-being of party workers.

She pointed out that Arunamma had taken the membership by paying just 100, which has now proved to be a major support to her family. She thanked Naidu and Lokesh for bringing forward such a meaningful and impactful initiative.