TDP Membership Registration Set to Resume on October 26

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is preparing to relaunch its membership registration program, starting October 26. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed the initiative during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Undavalli on Friday. Emphasizing the importance of strengthening the party from the grassroots level, Naidu highlighted the significance of filling nominated positions within the party.

In an effort to attract new members, the TDP will offer membership for just ₹100, which includes benefits such as accident insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, and support for the education, medical, and employment needs of members' families. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to formally launch the membership campaign at the TDP central office.

For those willing to invest ₹1 lakh, the TDP will grant permanent membership status. Additionally, the party has increased its accident insurance for members from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. In a move to support bereaved families, a funeral assistance of Rs. 10,000 will be provided for the families of deceased activists. Chandrababu Naidu also announced a plan to allocate ₹2 lakh each to 73 individuals who previously did not receive insurance benefits. So far, the TDP has distributed Rs. 102 crore in accident insurance and Rs. 18 crore for natural deaths and other emergencies on behalf of the party.

During the meeting, Naidu also addressed the ongoing efforts to compile a list of candidates for the next round of nominated posts. The second list is expected to feature double the number of posts compared to the first phase, which included 21 nominations. Chandrababu Naidu is currently consulting with alliance parties about these appointments, with an emphasis on rewarding those who have made significant contributions to the party's efforts.