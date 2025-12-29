  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Appireddy Harinath Reddy receives ATA Award

  • Created On:  29 Dec 2025 6:08 AM IST
Appireddy Harinath Reddy receives ATA Award
X

Anantapur: Forh is services to the Telugu language and literature fields, centered in Anantapur, Dr Appireddy Harinath Reddy received the ATA Excellence Award from the American Telugu Association (ATA) on Saturday evening at the ATA celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

He received the award from ATA President Challa Jayanth and board members Satish Reddy, Mudireddy, Srikanth, Sainath, and others.

They appreciated Dr Appireddy Harinath Reddy's literary research and programme organization.

On this occasion, Dr Appireddy was announced as the Literary Coordinator for the ATA magazine 'America Bharati'.

Tags

ATA Excellence AwardDr Appireddy Harinath ReddyTelugu LiteratureAmerican Telugu AssociationAnantapur Literary Service
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th December 2025

    MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th December 2025

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X