Appireddy Harinath Reddy receives ATA Award

Anantapur: Forh is services to the Telugu language and literature fields, centered in Anantapur, Dr Appireddy Harinath Reddy received the ATA Excellence Award from the American Telugu Association (ATA) on Saturday evening at the ATA celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

He received the award from ATA President Challa Jayanth and board members Satish Reddy, Mudireddy, Srikanth, Sainath, and others.

They appreciated Dr Appireddy Harinath Reddy's literary research and programme organization.

On this occasion, Dr Appireddy was announced as the Literary Coordinator for the ATA magazine 'America Bharati'.