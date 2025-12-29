TEJOTSAV-2025 concludes at TEJA jr college

Anantapur: The TEJOTSAV 2025, organized as part of the annual celebrations of Teja junior college, was held grandly and magnificently in Anantapur.

The event was graced by chief guest ASP Mallikarjuna Varma, ACB DSP Prasad Reddy, CI Prathap Reddy, SI Rambabu, Dr Hari Prasad (owner of Chinnari Hospital & ABBA TV), Handloom & Textile Development Officer Narasimha Reddy, former BSNL Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, CRIT educational institutions head Chiranjeevi Reddy, and RDT Directors Rajasekhar Reddy and Rafiq, who inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the lamp.

The guests who attended the programme inspired the students by explaining patriotism, respect for parents, the importance of education, and time management in competitive exams with excellent examples. Subsequently, prizes and merit certificates were presented to the students who excelled in academic, sports, and cultural fields by the chief guests.

Teachers, parents, alumni, and students participated in large numbers, making the celebrations a grand success. Finally, the annual day celebrations concluded with a vote of thanks from the organizers.