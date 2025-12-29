MLA Sravani interacts with farmers at Singanamala

Singanamala: MLA Bandaru Sravani on Sunday held direct interactions with farmers in the agricultural fields surrounding the Sivalayam area at the Singanamala mandal headquarters in Anantapur district.

The MLA visited the fields to gain first-hand insight into the challenges faced by farmers during the ongoing agricultural season.

Demonstrating solidarity with the farming community, Bandaru Sravani actively participated in paddy transplantation alongside the farmers.

By stepping into the fields and engaging in farming activities, she sought to understand their difficulties at the grassroots level and assess ground realities related to cultivation, labour availability, irrigation, and input costs.

During her interaction, farmers highlighted various issues affecting crop production, including rising input prices, water availability, and timely support mechanisms. Responding to their concerns, the MLA assured them that their problems would be addressed on priority and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure immediate and effective solutions.

Bandaru Sravani reiterated that farmer welfare remains the core objective of the coalition government.

She stated that the government is committed to strengthening the agricultural sector by providing sustained support, improving infrastructure, and implementing farmer-friendly policies. Emphasising the importance of direct engagement, she noted that such field-level interactions help policymakers understand real challenges and frame practical solutions.

The visit was appreciated by local farmers, who welcomed the MLA’s hands-on approach and expressed hope that their long-pending issues would receive timely attention. The interaction underscored the government’s focus on inclusive development and its commitment to standing with farmers at every stage of agricultural activity.