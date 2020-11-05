TDP MLA demands closure of schools in AP

Amaravati: Repalle MLA and TDP leader Anagani Satya Prasad appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw his Government's decision to open the schools in view of the dangerous threat of the second wave of Coronavirus epidemic, in a statement onThursday.

In a letter sent to the CM, Satya Prasad demanded that the Government give best medical care to all those teachers, students and staff who got infected at schools in the past three days after reopening. As per reports, over 240 teachers and hundreds of students reported virus positive during this short period itself.

The TDP MLA told the Chief Minister that the entire world was shivering due to resurgence of Covid threat for the second and the third times and many countries have not reopened their schools even now. Over 22 States in India have decided against reopening the schools. All of them were preferring digital modes of imparting education.

Satya Prasad accused the AP Government of abdicating its responsibility by collecting 'wrongful declarations' that the parents would take all the responsibility if their children would get infected after attending classes in schools. The Government should take the responsibility for any health problems that may arise because of the reopening of the schools.

The TDP MLA expressed concern that physical distancing was not properly ensured between students in the schools, which posed the threat of virus spread. Even the sanitisers being used were of very poor quality. Hence, the Government should start online classes for all the students. If the fibergrid project started by the TDP regime was continued properly, it would have helped to make the digital classes successfully available to all the students by now. The Government should go forward with a practical plan to conduct online classes and to save the teachers, students and the midday meal staff.