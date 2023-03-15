TDP MLAs stage walk out during Governor Abdul Nazeer speech

Vijayawada: TDP MLAs staged walk out while Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session of Legislature on Tuesday. After the commencement of Governor's speech at 10 am, when he was speaking about Polavaram project around 11 am, the TDP MLAs got up from their seats and started shouting 'No Irrigation-No Irrigation' and staged a walk out.

Later, speaking to media persons on the Assembly premises, the TDP leaders, including Payyavula Keshav, Gorantla Butchaiay Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Bendalam Ashok expressed objection over Governor praising the Chief Minister. Stating that Governor is a constitutional head, the TDP leaders said that the Chief Minister should welcome the Governor to the House.

The TDP MLAs pointed out that though the Chief Minister and other ministers were giving statements on shifting to Visakhapatnam, there was no mention of the same in Governor's speech. They said that the government tried to portray its administration as good governance through Governor's speech. They said that though there is no priority to irrigation under the present government, in Governor's speech mentioned about Polavaram project.

The TDP MLAs said that the progress of several sectors mentioned in Governor's speech is far from reality.