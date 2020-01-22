TDP MLC Yanamala writes to governor alleging on YSRCP leaders for influencing council

Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu wrote a letter to the Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan alleging that some leaders of YSRCP including MP Vijaisai Reddy were sitting in the Council gallery and were trying to direct the proceedings in Government's favour and also were attempting to poach some of its members.

He sought the intervention of the Governor in protecting the sanctity of the Council and restore the faith of people in the Constitution and democratic institutions.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in the wake of the council proceedings, the TDP tried to stall the introduction of the decentralization bill and repeal of CRDA act bills by issuing rule 71 notice in the house. After a series of adjournments, the council accepted bills. However, the discussion and voting on rule 71 were held first in which TDP has won.