Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
TDP names Sana Satish Babu for Rajya Sabha bypoll
The party’s decision to nominate him has brought cheers among his supporters and followers
Kakinada: TDP has officially announced Sana Satish Babu as its candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, sparking celebrations among his supporters in Kakinada. Satish had previously lobbied for the Kakinada MP ticket in the 2024 general elections.
Still, he stepped aside when the seat was allocated to Tangella Uday Srinivas due to TDP’s alliance with Jana Sena. Despite this, Satish actively worked for Uday’s victory, showcasing his loyalty to the party. The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant following Mopidevi Venkata Ramana’s retirement, and Satish’s nomination is expected to be unopposed, further boosting morale within his camp.
A cricket enthusiast, Satish represented the Kakinada U-15 cricket team and served as the Secretary of the East Godavari Cricket Association for a decade. Currently, he is the Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association and actively participates in community welfare through the Sana Satish Foundation.
Satish maintains close ties with leaders from TDP, Congress, and YSR Congress. However, his career faced turbulence when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribery involving CBI officials.
His statements played a pivotal role in legal proceedings against high-ranking CBI officers, including former director AP Singh and additional director Rakesh Asthana. Ahead of the 2024 elections, CBI conducted searches at his offices and residences in Kakinada and Peddapuram, further bringing him into the spotlight.