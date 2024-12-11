TDP names Sana Satish Babu for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Kakinada: TDP has officially announced Sana Satish Babu as its candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, sparking celebrations among his supporters in Kakinada. Satish had previously lobbied for the Kakinada MP ticket in the 2024 general elections.

Still, he stepped aside when the seat was allocated to Tangella Uday Srinivas due to TDP’s alliance with Jana Sena. Despite this, Satish actively worked for Uday’s victory, showcasing his loyalty to the party. The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant following Mopidevi Venkata Ramana’s retirement, and Satish’s nomination is expected to be unopposed, further boosting morale within his camp.

A cricket enthusiast, Satish represented the Kakinada U-15 cricket team and served as the Secretary of the East Godavari Cricket Association for a decade. Currently, he is the Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association and actively participates in community welfare through the Sana Satish Foundation.

Satish maintains close ties with leaders from TDP, Congress, and YSR Congress. However, his career faced turbulence when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribery involving CBI officials.

His statements played a pivotal role in legal proceedings against high-ranking CBI officers, including former director AP Singh and additional director Rakesh Asthana. Ahead of the 2024 elections, CBI conducted searches at his offices and residences in Kakinada and Peddapuram, further bringing him into the spotlight.