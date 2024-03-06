TDP Nellore President Abdul Aziz Babu Shuriti organized a Bhavishayat ki guarantee program in Arava Veedhi

Live
TDP Nellore President Abdul Aziz Babu Shuriti organized a future guarantee program in Arava Veedhi, 51st Division of Nellore City. During the event, he personally distributed leaflets and urged the residents to ensure a huge victory for Narayana in the upcoming elections.
Addressing the gathering, Abdul Aziz emphasized TDP's commitment to working sincerely for the welfare of the poor and promised development for the marginalized sections of society. He expressed concerns over the deteriorating conditions under the current YSR Congress party government, stating that the various communities have been suffering.
Highlighting the importance of Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Abdul Aziz stressed that only under TDP rule can there be inclusive development and social progress. He warned against the consequences of a YCP government, stating that it would lead to darkness for future generations.
Abdul Aziz urged the attendees to vote for TDP in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need to form a government that truly represents the people's interests and can change the state's future for the better.
The event was attended by Miduri Prashanth Kumar, Kamatham Prashanth Kumar, Arava Rajesh, Zeenath, and other members of the community.