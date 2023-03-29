TDP 'not averse' to alliances to defeat YSRCP

Hyderabad: The TDP politburo meeting held here on Tuesday discussed the political situation in both the Telugu states. The three-hour long meeting discussed 17 subjects of which 13 pertain to Andhra Pradesh.

The party discussed in detail the formation day celebrations which it proposes to hold in a grand manner as it would be completing four decades of formation of the party. The party leaders said TDP had witnessed many high and low times but had never deviated from its goal of staying with the people.

According to sources, the TDP is not averse to have alliance with some political parties to "defeat" the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken at the politburo meeting of the party president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the TDP, K Atchannaidu said three committees of the politburo have been formed, one for overseeing the arrangements for the upcoming Mahanadu, another for the preparation of the manifesto and the last for making arrangements for the centenary celebrations of its founder president N T Rama Rao. He said that these panels will tour all parts of the two Telugu States to gather the opinion of the common man on the functioning of the party.

Making it clear that the TDP will first demand both the governments in the Telugu states to install the statues of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, he said that if the ruling parties do not respond in a positive manner, then the TDP will agitate to realise the demand. The party will also showcase how development of Telugus took place after TDP was formed by NTR. It has planned a 100-day programme not only in the two Telugu states but also in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The TDP also resolved to infuse young blood in the party by giving 40 per cent of party posts to them and give tickets to the winning horses among them. He said youth have reiterated their faith in the party during the recently held MLC elections under graduates quota which helped the party win all the three seats including in Pulivendula constituency.

Asked about the allegations that TDP had paid Rs 10 crore to Rs 20 crore to those who indulged in cross voting, Atchannaidu shot back saying the ruling party leaders should answer how much Jagan Mohan Reddy had offered to the four MLAs who joined the YSRCP after getting elected from TDP.