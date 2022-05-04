TDP offers 2 lakh aid to Repalle rape victim

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party leaders on Tuesday gave Rs 2 lakh aid as support to the rape victim, who is undergoing treatment at GGH Ongole.

In the wake of protests by Opposition parties, the government has increased security at the GGH here and deployed 125 police personnel to guard the entrances and other wings of the hospital. Following a SC/ST case registered against 17 TDP women activists on the charges of abusing and obstructing the Dalit Home Minister and other public representatives, police arrested Kesana Seshamma and Kokkiligadda Lakshmi in the case on Monday night and produced them before the second sessions judge on Tuesday, who released them on bail.

TDP leaders including Kondapi MLA DBV Swamy, Yerragondapalem Erixion Babu, SC Cell AP president MS Raju consoled the victim and her family on Tuesday afternoon and gave Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family. They criticised that the government has failed in controlling atrocities against women. They alleged that Chief Minister YS Jaan Mohan Reddy and his government are trying to suppress the voices of the protestors by using force and hiding the truth behind curtains.

They said the government can do more for the victims but is not committed to doing it.