TDP Pays Emotional Tribute to Late NTR With AI-Generated Speech at Mahanadu

Kadapa: On the occasion of TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (NTR) birth anniversary, the party paid a heartfelt tribute by playing an Artificial Intelligence-generated video of the legendary leader at its annual conclave Mahanadu in Kadapa.

The video, shown to lakhs of party workers present at the venue, recreated NTR’s voice and spirit, drawing an overwhelming and emotional response from the crowd.

The AI-generated speech, one of the key highlights of Mahanadu Day 2, featured NTR addressing the gathering with a powerful message about the 43-year journey of the Telugu Desam Party, its mission, and the future ahead.

His words stirred deep emotion and nostalgiat among the party cadres, many of whom gave a standing ovation.

In the video, NTR opened with a greeting to all Telugu people around the world, especially appreciating farmers, workers, artists, and the loyal party cadre. He said the TDP was not just a political party but a movement built from the struggles of the common man.

“It has been exactly 43 years since the birth of Telugu Desam Party, a movement I proudly say was founded by me—not just as a political party, but as a dream born from the pain of the common people, from the sweat of laborers, and from the cries of the oppressed.”

In the video, NTR praised CM Chandrababu Naidu for his leadership and vision in transforming Andhra Pradesh. He recalled key achievements like building Tank Bund, developing Cyberabad as a tech hub, and launching major irrigation projects like Pattiseema.

“From building Tank Bund to creating Cyberabad, Chandrababu Naidu transformed the Telugu land with vision and innovation… When I once asked when Godavari would meet Krishna, we made it happen through Pattiseema.”

He also lauded welfare schemes like the ₹2/kg rice program which began during his time and how it had evolved into the P4 model under CM Chandrababu’s leadership to help poor families become financially secure.

In the video, NTR expressed pride in Minister Nara Lokesh, calling him a young leader who is carrying forward his dream of empowering youth and standing by party workers.

“Today, my grandson Lokesh is fulfilling that dream and working for betterment of people… Watching him from the heavens, I feel proud and emotional."

The speech concluded with blessings and a wish for a bright and united future for Telugu people:

“May the Telugu land flourish like a field full of harvest, May every home bloom with eternal spring, May the dedication of our government yield fruitful results, And may all people live in harmony and happiness. Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu.”