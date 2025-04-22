  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP pays homage to Zakeerulla

Highlights

Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of senior leader and TDP State Executive Secretary Zakeerulla, calling it a great loss to the party.

Anantapur: Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of senior leader and TDP State Executive Secretary Zakeerulla, calling it a great loss to the party.

On Monday, he visited Zakeerulla’s mortal remains in Anantapur city and paid floral tributes.

Remembering his active role in the party since student days, Srinivasulu praised Zakeerulla’s discipline and loyalty, praying for his soul to rest in peace and expressing condolences to his family and former MP Saifulla.

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati also mourned the loss deeply, cancelling all his scheduled programs to remain with the family throughout the final rites. TDP district president Venkata Siva Yadav and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick