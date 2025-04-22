Live
TDP pays homage to Zakeerulla
Highlights
Anantapur: Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of senior leader and TDP State Executive Secretary Zakeerulla, calling it a great loss to the party.
On Monday, he visited Zakeerulla’s mortal remains in Anantapur city and paid floral tributes.
Remembering his active role in the party since student days, Srinivasulu praised Zakeerulla’s discipline and loyalty, praying for his soul to rest in peace and expressing condolences to his family and former MP Saifulla.
Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati also mourned the loss deeply, cancelling all his scheduled programs to remain with the family throughout the final rites. TDP district president Venkata Siva Yadav and others were present.
