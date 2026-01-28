TDP pushes for Amaravati’s legal status

Vijayawada: TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu on Tuesday said the party had requested the Central government to grant legal status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He raised the issue during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Srikrishnadevarayalu said the party reiterated its demand for legal recognition of Amaravati as the state capital. He highlighted several matters related to the state’s development and national interest. He said the TDP had sought a discussion in Parliament on restricting social media access for children below 16 years, citing concerns over their safety and mental well-being.

The MP also drew attention to confusion created by the introduction of GST in place of cess on tobacco products. He said the change had badly affected the tobacco trade and brought business activity to a halt. “There is growing anxiety among tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The issue must be addressed urgently,” he said.

He raised concerns over people continuing in active politics despite facing charge sheets and called for a debate on ethical standards in public life. He also urged the Centre to include Andhra Pradesh in the Purvodaya development scheme, on the lines of Odisha and West Bengal.

Referring to the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said that although Rs 26,000 crore had been sanctioned earlier, the state had to bear a major share of the cost and could utilise only about Rs 2,000 crore of central funds. He said Andhra Pradesh is ready to effectively use additional central assistance if adequate funds are released. “We have requested a detailed discussion in Parliament on this issue,” he said.

The all-party meeting was convened by the Central government to ensure smooth functioning of the Budget session. It was chaired by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

YSRCP MPs P Midthun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose also took part in the discussions.