TDP questions CID's silence on Sankalpa Siddi scam

Vijayawada: The national spokesman of the TDP Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Monday asked as to why the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is keeping silence on the scandal involving Sankalpa Siddhi company despite receiving enough evidence.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri, Pattabhiram said that the massive scandal created a sensation in in Karnataka and Telangana besides Andhra Pradesh. It appears that the CID wing is deliberately neglecting the scam under the directions of some top person and is trying to protect someone, he remarked.

The management of Sankalpa Siddhi cheated the public by making false promises of large scale profits if they grow red sanders trees or invest in real estate ventures. There were already media reports on the involvement of the close associates of the YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsimohan and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Naani, he stated.

When the Sankalpa Siddhi management representatives were presented before the media by the Vijayawada police commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata after they were arrested, police said the complaints were first made to the CID much before the police came to know of the scam, Pattabhiram said. The police commissioner also said that he was not aware of the progress on the complaints to CID, the TDP leader pointed reminded.

Pattabhiram asked as to why the CID did not investigate the case despite receiving the complaints on the scandal much before the police received the complaints.