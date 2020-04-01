TDP reacts on AP Govt for abnormal increase in COVID19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The total number of COVID19 positive cases doubled in Andhra Pradesh within 12 hours. There are only 44 positive cases till Tuesday at 9 pm in the State. It mounted to 87 by Wednesday 9 am bulletin released by the AP Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department just now.

Reacting on it, the former minister and TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu said that in the last 17 days, only 44 cases have been reported in the State. But, within 12 hours, the cases doubled because of the negligent attitude of the State government.

Ananda Babu criticised the State government that it has not been taking adequate measures to prevent the spread and not testing the people before they exhibit symptoms. Even after the patients suffer from the symptoms, the government neglects them in identifying, isolating and providing treatment. He suggested the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy increase the number of laboratories to test the samples quickly. This is a time to take dynamic decisions accurately and implement them swiftly.

He blamed that the State government has been hiding the facts, and they are not accepting the seriousness. The Chief Minister, Ministers and all the ruling YSRCP party leaders denied the threat of the COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh when the AP State Election Commissioner postponed the local body elections. Hence, the government has been trying to hide the facts, he stated.

The TDP leader further said that the government could not hide the facts since the virus will not stop spreading unless they initiate the preventive measures by creating awareness among the public by providing.

He criticised that the Chief Minister has been behaving adamantly which is causing more damage to the State.

Ananda Babu further said that the Guntur, where he is residing is in more danger.