TDP stages dharna over ransacking of Anna canteen

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) stated that the YSRCP's misrule in Andhra Pradesh has reached its peak and the days are not far off for the end of this.

Lashing out at YSRCP leaders for vandalising Anna Canteen in Kuppam, Konadababu and TDP leaders staged a dharna at Annamma Gati centre, Jagannaickpur in Kakinada on Thursday.

Kondababu said that it is shameful to destroy the Anna Canteen, which was about to be inaugurated by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. He condemned the police for their oblique support to the YSRCP leaders in the removal of Anna canteen, particularly during Naidu's visit to Kuppam.

He wondered whether law and order prevailing in the State.

He also questioned why police remained mute spectators when YSRCP leaders were damaging the Anna Canteen and said that people would teach a strong lesson to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon.

The TDP leader stated that they will not keep mum if anybody tries to intervene in the matter relating to Naidu's programme.

He said that TDP is taking the incident very seriously and the party will wage a legal war the YSRCP.