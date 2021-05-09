TDP stages virtual protests across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Responding to a call by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders and cadres took part in the 'virtual at-home protests' against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's 'callous indifference' to saving people from the Covid second wave.

From their homes and offices, the TDP leaders held placards and raised slogans demanding the AP government to administer vaccine and save lives, in accordance with the call given by Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu, former ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Nakka Anand Babu, K S Jawahar, senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao, Telugu Yuvatha AP president Sriram Chinababu and scores of others participated in the online protests. They held online placards with the slogan 'Give Vaccine and Save Lives'.

The TDP leaders advised the Chief Minister to stop political victimisation of the opposition leaders and start procuring adequate vaccine to rescue the people.

Accusing the Jagan regime of being anti-people, the TDP leaders said that the rulers were not ready to spend on the vaccination even half of the funds they had spent for giving their party colours to the government buildings.

The TDP leaders demanded that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to come out of his Tadepalli 'palace' and see for himself first hand how the common people were facing a grave humanitarian crisis. The Chief Minister's negligence towards vaccination was causing loss of many lives in the state. He should wake up from his sleep and focus on free vaccine to all so as to secure the future of the state. The YSRCP leaders would have to pay a heavy price if they would continue to ignore people in the fight against the Covid, they warned.

The TDP leaders strongly objected to the ministers still talking about the Chief Minister's letters to the Central government for supply of vaccines.

The said that the Centre has given flexibility to the states to buy vaccines directly from the manufacturers. Most other states have placed orders and booked vaccines in advance but the greedy rulers of Andhra Pradesh did not take timely steps to save the lives of their people, they alleged.