TDP state secretary Vijaya Kumar slams former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana

TDP State Secretary Gonuguntla Vijaya Kumar addressed the confusion caused by former MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana's alleged lies. Vijaya Kumar reminded Suryanarayana that his political career was initially supported by Paritala Ravindra and had been given an opportunity despite his past as a rowdy sheeter. He also mentioned that Suryanarayana had been involved in a violent incident in 1995, marking himself as a faction leader.

Vijaya Kumar criticized Suryanarayana for forgetting that he was once beaten by Stephen Ravindra. He further emphasized that Suryanarayana, who had previously been associated with the Congress party, lacked the moral right to speak against the Telugu Desam Party or Paritala Ravi. Vijaya Kumar stated that Suryanarayana's quick departure from the party after the defeat in the elections showed his worthlessness.

Vijaya Kumar denied the claim that they had helped Suryanarayana in the 2009, 2014, and 2019 elections, stating that if Suryanarayana lost due to his own incompetence, he should not attribute it to Paritala Ravi's family. He also made allegations about Suryanarayana's association with Kethireddy family.

Vijaya Kumar warned Suryanarayana that speaking ill of Paritala Ravi's family would not be taken lightly. He accused Suryanarayana of confusing the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party and stated that such behavior was unacceptable.







