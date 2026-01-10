  1. Home
TDP to distribute free cycles to students of govt schools

  10 Jan 2026 6:15 AM IST
Nellore: TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra has said that on the occasion of completion of 3 years of Yuvagalam Padayatra of HRD minister Nara Lokesh by 27th January 2026, TDP-led coalition government has decided to distribute cycles at free of cost to students pursuing studies in government schools.

The TDP district president addressed a press conference along with State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz and party district secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy at party district office here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as part of this initiative it was proposed to distribute cycles to the students pursuing studies in 226 government schools in Nellore district. He said that free cycles distribution will be held at Kovur with the help of Vemireddy couple, and Endowmenst Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in Atmakur constituency. The programme will be conducted with the cooperation of local MLA and party leaders at their respective constituencies in the district. He said that apart from 3,132 cycles in Kavali constituency. Ravichandra said that as part of efforts for promotion quality education, the government also decided to provide basic infrastructure facilities like labs, cricket kits, computer labs etc in schools and colleges in the district.

Free Cycle DistributionYuvagalam Padayatra CelebrationNellore Government SchoolsTDP Education InitiativeStudent Infrastructure Development
