TDP to hold a workshop with MLA, MP candidates on election strategies, Naidu to address

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has already announced its MLA and MP candidates, is set to provide guidance and counsel to its candidates. To facilitate this, TDP will be organising a workshop for its MP and MLA candidates as well as constituency in-charges on Saturday. The workshop will be presided over by TDP chief Chandrababu.

One of the main focal points of the workshop will be the discussion on election strategies. Chandrababu will impart crucial instructions and advice to the candidates during the program, which is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 01:30 pm today, with Chandrababu addressing the workshop at 11 am.

In addition to the candidates, the four managers appointed by them for the election will also be in attendance at the workshop. Key topics that will be covered include the election code of conduct, the rights of candidates, and the potential schemes of the ruling party. There will also be discussions on election campaigning and the process for filing nominations. Chandrababu will elaborate on the methods and strategies that candidates should follow in the election process through a detailed powerpoint presentation.

State-level leaders from Janasena and BJP parties are expected to attend the workshop one by one. Following the workshop, there is a possibility that top TDP leaders will hold a media conference to disclose further details of the event.