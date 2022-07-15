TDP to raise financial crisis, SCS in Parliament

Vijayawada: TDP Parliamentary Party under the leadership of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu and president of the state unit K Atchannaidu, discussed the strategy of the party to be adopted in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

The TDP MPs are planning to raise YSRCP government's actions which are detrimental to the interests of the state. They will also raise the demand for Special Category Status to the state.

MPs K Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Galla Jayadev told the media later that the party will raise the 'financial terrorism' and 'economic crisis' the state is currently undergoing. They will also bring to the attention of the Centre and the entire nation how the reckless Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has been pushing Andhra Pradesh into a severe financial crisis, they added.

The total debts of the state amounted to a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore, the MPs said and pointed out that the Chief Minister, however, uses a helicopter to go to even Guntur and a chartered flight to visit foreign countries. Whose money is being misused like this, they asked.

Alleging that the Central funds are being diverted, the party MPs demanded a white paper on the revenue and expenditure of the state. Even the funds released by the Centre for panchayats and Provident Fund amount of the state government employees were being misused, they said.

When the judiciary pulled up the state for this, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government tried to malign the judicial system too, the party MPs said. Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited Delhi several times and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he never raised the state issues except taking selfies with him, they said and asked whether the Chief Minister is afraid of his CBI cases and going to jail if he demands the Centre to fulfil the promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.