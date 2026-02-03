ASBM hosts Youth Fest ‘IGNITE’

Bhubaneswar: The ASBM University hosted a two-day National Youth Fest, IGNITE 2026, on its campus on January 30 and 31. The event was formally inaugurated by Pradeep Ghosal, Head (CSR), Tata Power Odisha.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 500 students from across Odishaand other States, who competed in a wide range of events such as BGMI, Let’s Nacho, Solo Singing, War of Bands, Fashion Show, Quiz, Fun Fair, Treasure Hunt, and more.

The grand finale was graced by Odia film actor and Korei MLA Akash Dasnayak, who addressed the students with an inspiring message emphasising dedication, determination, and hard work. Renowned Odia actor Rusi Pattanaik also graced the occasion and motivated the students with his encouraging words.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, culminating in an electrifying DJ Night that brought the celebrations to a thrilling close. On the first day, the ASBM–Technology Business Incubator Foundation showcased Markfest, focusing on idea generation and promoting startup initiatives among young innovators. The Founder and President of ASBM University, Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak, addressed the gathering and lauded the students for their exceptional efforts in organising such a scintillating two-day event.