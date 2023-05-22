TDP will ensure mining without political interference: Nara Lokesh

Banaganapalli (Nandyal): The TDP will certainly encourage mining without any political interference and justice will be done to those who are badly hit under the YSRCP regime, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Sunday.



Alleging that the ruling YSRCP was ensuring that no other mining company except those owned by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy survive in the State, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP is re-elected to power, measures will be taken protect the interests of workers and businessmen.

He further said, “I am assuring you all that once the TDP is back in power all the mines that the YSRCP leaders have grabbed from innocent persons will be recovered and handed over to the original owners.”

The TDP leader had an interaction with those who are into the mining business and the mining workers at his Amudala Metta campsite in Banaganapalli Assembly constituency in Nandyal district during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Sunday. Alleging that even the court orders were not being honoured by the government, he said hence the mining businessmen were losing confidence in the government.

Lokesh said once the TDP regains power, it would repeal all irrelevant GOs and restore the old mining policy.

Meanwhile, members of the Arya Vysya community told Lokesh at Kovelakuntla that the petty businessmen were facing a lot of problems with online trading. They also pointed out that of late, businessmen were being subjected to various kinds of harassment and it should to be checked.