TDP's double standards exposed, Minister Perni Nani clarifies on various issues in a press meet

Amaravati: Minister for I & PR Perni Nani said that the entire country admired the way the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought the Disha Act in the Assembly, speaking at a press conference here at the secretariat on Wednesday. He said that out of 22 Bills placed in the Assembly, it passed all. 22 Bills passed in Council except for English Medium bill and Commission for SC Bill, rest of the laws passed in both the Houses Another bill regarding the induction of APSRTC employees into the government also passed.

Meanwhile, reacting to the proposal of amendments of to SC commission bill, Minister Nani questioned the credibility of the party president N Chandrababu Naidu why did he fail to categorise the SC community into A, B, C and D categories. He blamed that opposing SC Commission bill is nothing but a heinous politics.

He asked TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh that why did he opposing the bill, which they supported in the Assembly. The minister alleged that the TDP implementing double standards on two bills, including Education Bill and SC Commission Bill.

Speaking on the RTC bus fares hike, he reminded the TDP, which is blaming the YSRCP government for increasing the ticket fare had increased the tariffs three times between 2014-19. Minister Perni Nani slammed at TDP general secretary Lokesh for his double standards.

Amaravati is a fictional capital.

speaking on the capital issue, Minister Nani said that the Amaravati is fictitious capital established by Naidu, which is aimed at real estate business. "There is no difference between real estate venture brochure and the plans of Amaravati, brought by the TDP," Nani asserted.

Opposition motivates farmers to protest against three capitals.

Minister Nani responded to the farmer's agitation on the three capitals and alleged that it was sponsored protest and have hidden agenda motivated by opposition parties. In India, almost all the states have the HC and secretariats in separate districts.

Reacting to the unparliamentary language used by TDP against the CM, the minister warned the defamation cased to be filed on those who resort to abusive language against the chief minister.