Teacher donates all his retirement benefits for poor children's education

Giddalur (Prakasam District): Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered all praises on retired teacher from Prakasam district, Markapuram Ram Bhupal Reddy for his generosity and care for the education of poor girl children in his area.

In the 89th episode of his monthly programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, the PM hailed the teacher for making arrangements for the education of the girls by donating all his retirement benefits of Rs 25 lakh as financial support.

Ram Bhupal Reddy has worked as the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School in Yadavalli village of Racharla mandal. Since the start of his career as a teacher, he is known for his philanthropic activities to make poor children to continue their education. He was retired from the service in August last year and received retirement benefits of about Rs 25 lakh and decided to do more good for the children from poor families.

After discussing with the family, Ram Bhupal Reddy identified more than 90 girl children aged below 10 years, who belong to poor families, from Yadavalli, Ankireddy Palli and Cherlopalli villages, with the help of volunteers.

He opened Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts in post office in their names. Ram Bhupal Reddy deposited Rs 25 lakh in the post office under Markapuram Chinna Venkatareddy Memorial Poor Girls Financial Help Fund and instructed to utilise the interest on the money to be equally distributed into the girls' accounts. It is estimated that the deposit earns Rs 1,20,000 as interest every quarter, and the girls receive Rs 1,200 in their SSY accounts accordingly. The baby in her first year of age with the SSY account is expected to receive Rs 1.85 lakh in her account when she attains 18 years of age and Rs 2.50 lakh by the time of closing the account at her completing 21 years of age.

Ram Bhupal Reddy handed over the cheque for the deposit and the SSY account books to the postal department officials through the hands of Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu at a programme held on April 30.

Speaking with The Hans India, Ram Bhupal Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning him in 'Mann ki Baat'. He said children from poor families only will go to government schools and as a teacher for decades, he witnessed their plight to continue education. Decided to change the lives of at least some children, he informed that he deposited all his retirement benefits and the girls can withdraw the money only after they complete 18 years of age and use it for their education. He said that government cannot do everything for the public, and he is doing what he could do for the children.