Teacher recruitment will be completed by June says CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to the welfare of the weaker sections by prioritising them in the state budget. He announced that teacher recruitment through DSC would be completed by June.

Speaking at a pension distribution event in GD Nellore in Chittoor district, he emphasised that the government is dedicated to the upliftment of the people. He personally handed over pensions to toddy worker Vasu in a BC colony and to Vasanthamma in an SC colony. Reflecting on the previous administration, the Chief Minister remarked that there was widespread distress over the past five years, but his government had brought smiles back to people’s faces.

On this occasion, he addressed the people at Praja Vedika, where he accused the previous government of pushing the state into economic turmoil, burdening the people with Rs 10 lakh crore in debts. He assured that his administration is working tirelessly for the comprehensive development of the state and ensuring that every promise made during the elections is fulfilled. He highlighted that within just nine months, his government had attracted Rs.6.5 lakh crore in investments, paving the way for five lakh new jobs. He also credited the Central government’s support in steering Andhra Pradesh toward progress.

The Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country spending Ra 33,000 crore annually on pensions, benefitting 64 lakh people.

He outlined the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the poor. These include clearing Rs 24,000 crore in pending dues left by the previous government, achieving a record 12.92 per cent growth rate in just nine months, and allocating Rs 3 lakh crore for the welfare of marginalised communities.

He assured that teacher recruitment under DSC would be completed by June and that every eligible mother would receive Rs.15,000 under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme in May. Farmers will receive Rs.20,000 annually under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, while fishermen will be granted Rs.20,000 in financial assistance.

The Chief Minister announced that from Ugadi (March 30), the government would implement the ‘P4’ initiative to eliminate poverty. This approach involves financially stable individuals supporting those in extreme poverty to create an economically balanced society. He accused the previous administration of diverting Central funds for non-essential purposes and vowed that every rupee spent by the NDA government would benefit the underprivileged.

Naidu reassured people that Amaravati’s development and the Polavaram project are progressing rapidly. He also announced a Rs 2.5 lakh health insurance scheme for the middle class and 25 lakh coverage under the NTR health scheme for the poor.

The Chief Minister emphasised that self-help groups would play a crucial role in improving women’s financial independence. In Chittoor district, horticulture and dairy industries are expanding, and mango-based industries will be established to generate employment. He urged people to be vigilant against those who misused Central funds and emphasised the need to support a government that prioritises development over divisive politics.

Minister M Ramprasad Reddy, MP D Prasada Rao, MLA Dr VM Thomas, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu and others were present.