Teachers' Day Celebrations begin early in Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan offers gifts to teachers

Teachers' Day commenced a day early in the Pithapuram constituency, represented by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. In a gesture of appreciation, Kalyan sent gifts to 2,000 teachers across government and private schools, as well as junior colleges within the constituency.

The gifts, consisting of sarees for women and trousers and shirts for men, were distributed by a special team early in the morning at the education offices of Pithapuram, Kothapalli, and Gollaprolu mandals. Educators received the thoughtful gesture with joy, expressing their gratitude for the Deputy Chief Minister's recognition of their contributions.